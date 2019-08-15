JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Joan Scott Johnson, 72, of Jefferson, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Corinth Baptist Church. Interment, Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis & Walker Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Johnson was born July 24, 1947, in Houston, and died August 10, 2019.
Joan Scott Johnson
