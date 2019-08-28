LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Joann Bennett Weathersby, 72, of Marshall 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at James Chapel Baptist Church, Marshall. Interment, Carter Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Peoples Funeral Home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Weathersby was born December 21, 1946, in Marshall and died August 24, 2019.
Joann Bennett Weathersby
