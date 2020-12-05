CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Joann Browning Ross, 88, of Fair Play Community, Panola County, 2 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Waldrop Cemetery, Panola County. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Ross was born April 22, 1932, in Brooks Community, Panola County, and died December 3, 2020.
Joann Browning Ross
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Joann Browning Ross, 88, of Fair Play Community, Panola County, 2 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Waldrop Cemetery, Panola County. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Ross was born April 22, 1932, in Brooks Community, Panola County, and died December 3, 2020.
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Joann Browning Ross, 88, of Fair Play Community, Panola County, 2 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Waldrop Cemetery, Panola County. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Ross was born April 22, 1932, in Brooks Community, Panola County, and died December 3, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.