MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Joann York Warbritton, 91, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Warbritton was born July 22, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, and died April 13, 2020.
Joann York Warbritton
