LAKE MURVAUL COMMUNITY OF PANOLA COUNTY Memorial services are scheduled for Joanna Prince, 90, of Lake Murvaul Community of Panola County, 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Hopewell Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Prince was born February 16, 1929, in Galveston, and died December 6, 2019.
Joanna Prince
