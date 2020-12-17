MARSHALL Memorial services are scheduled for Joe Allen Carpenter, 54, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Interment, Cremation. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Carpenter was born August 8, 1966, in Marshall, and died December 12, 2020.
Joe Allen Carpenter
