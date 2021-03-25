Joe Bob Sanders
HALLSVILLE Joe Bob Sanders, age 57, passed away in New Jersey on March 5, 2021. Mr. Sanders was born in Dallas, Texas on May 25, 1963. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00am at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. A time of visitation will follow the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
