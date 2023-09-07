Joe Caperton
MARSHALL — The Family of Joe Caperton,76, of Marshall will be having a Celebration of Life at his home on Sat., Sept. 9th from 2-5pm. They would like to invite all those who’s lives he touched to join. He was born Aug. 6, 1947 and went home to be with our lord on Aug. 30, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy Caperton, son Joe Caperton, and daughters Sarah Cosgrove, Sterling Walker, and Lacy Walker. For directions, please contact his son, Joe Caperton, at 303-210-3048.
