MARSHALL Memorial services are scheduled for Joe Craft, 52, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Woodlawn Baptist Church. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Woodlawn Baptist Church. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Craft was born July 19, 1968, in McAllen, and died December 22, 2020.
Joe Craft
MARSHALL Memorial services are scheduled for Joe Craft, 52, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Woodlawn Baptist Church. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Woodlawn Baptist Church. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Craft was born July 19, 1968, in McAllen, and died December 22, 2020.
MARSHALL Memorial services are scheduled for Joe Craft, 52, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Woodlawn Baptist Church. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Woodlawn Baptist Church. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Craft was born July 19, 1968, in McAllen, and died December 22, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.