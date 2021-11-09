Joe Dan Wedgeworth
CARTHAGE — Graveside funeral services for Mr. Joe Dan Wedgeworth, 86, of Carthage, Texas will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the Bethlehem Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church prior to the graveside service.
