Joe Edward McKnight
JEFFERSON, TEXAS Funeral services for Mr. Joe Edward McKnight, 62, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 10 AM February 3, 2021 at The Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled on February 2, 2021 from 6-8PM at Haggard Funeral Home. Mr. McKnight passed away peacefully at his home in Jefferson, Texas on January 31, 2021.
