Joe Edward Nash, Sr.
MARSHALL — Joe Edward Nash, Sr., age 70, passed away on September 5, 2023. He was born on October 15, 1952 in Tulsa, OK. A Celebration of his life will be held at Marshall Elks Lodge on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:00pm. Sullivan Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com.
