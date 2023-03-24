Joel L. Green
DALLAS — Services for Joel L. Green, 46, of Dallas, Texas will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Jefferson Junior High School Auditorium and burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Jefferson. Visitation will be Friday, March 24, 2023 at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Joel was 46 years old.
