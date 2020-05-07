ELYSIAN FIELDS Graveside services are scheduled for John Barrie Hence of Elysian Fields, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Lewis Cemetery, Elysian Fields. Interment, Lewis Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Hence was born January 18, 1961, and died April 27, 2020.
John Barrie Hence
ELYSIAN FIELDS Graveside services are scheduled for John Barrie Hence of Elysian Fields, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Lewis Cemetery, Elysian Fields. Interment, Lewis Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Hence was born January 18, 1961, and died April 27, 2020.
ELYSIAN FIELDS Graveside services are scheduled for John Barrie Hence of Elysian Fields, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Lewis Cemetery, Elysian Fields. Interment, Lewis Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Hence was born January 18, 1961, and died April 27, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.