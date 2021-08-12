John Danny Sallee
MARSHALL John Daniel Danny Sallee, age 65, passed away on August 8, 2021. Mr. Sallee was born on September 28, 1955 in Marshall, Texas. Visitation on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 2-4pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service to follow at 4pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
