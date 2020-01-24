MARSHALL Memorial services are scheduled for John E. Thomas, 78, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Thomas was born July 9, 1941, in Marshall, and died January 21, 2020.
John E. Thomas
