John Ellis Anderson
MARSHALL, TX — John Anderson, 86, of Marshall passed 11/14/2022. He was born 3/1/1936 in Cypress-Fairbanks to Lynard Eric Anderson and Virginia Lee Hartley Anderson. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m., Thurs, 11/17/2022, at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cem with services starting at 1. Burial to follow at Colonial Gardens. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
