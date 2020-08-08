CHIRENO Graveside services are scheduled for John George Morrison, 95, of Chireno, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Morrison was born May 10, 1925, in Martinton IL, and died August 5, 2020.
John George Morrison
