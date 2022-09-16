John Henry Riggins, Jr.
MARSHALL — John Henry Riggins, Jr., 78, passed away September 6, 2022 in Marshall, Texas. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3932 Fern Lake Cutoff, Marshall, Texas 75672. Online condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
