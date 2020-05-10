JEFFERSON (WOODLAWN) Services will be private for John Henry Scasta, 91. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Scasta was born June 18, 1928, in Tabor (Brazos County), and died May 8, 2020.
John Henry Scasta
