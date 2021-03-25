John Hinsley, Sr.
HENDERSON Graveside services for Mr. John Hinsley Sr., 87, of Henderson, will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at New Prospect Cemetery. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends before the service at the cemetery. Mr. Hinsley passed from this life on March 22, 2021. He was born December 28, 1933.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.