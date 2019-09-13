MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for John Jadrosich, 74, of Marshall, 3 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Jadrosich was born June 19, 1945, in New Jersey, and died September 9, 2019.
John Jadrosich
