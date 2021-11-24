John L. Hayes, Jr.
WASKOM — Funeral services for John L. Hayes, Jr., age 50, will be Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment, Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation Friday, November 26, 2021 from 5 - 6 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Hayes was born August 2, 1971 in Marshall and died November 18, 2021.
