MARSHALL — John Lewis Davis, Sr., age 81, passed away on September 30, 2021. Mr. Davis was born on December 22, 1939 in Marshall, Texas. Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2:00pm at St Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
