SHREVEPORT Visitation for John Lewis Jefferson, 51, of Marshall, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Viewing Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4 - 6 pm at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Jefferson was born June 22, 1968, in Marshall, and died June 19, 2020.
John Lewis Jefferson
SHREVEPORT Visitation for John Lewis Jefferson, 51, of Marshall, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Viewing Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4 - 6 pm at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Jefferson was born June 22, 1968, in Marshall, and died June 19, 2020.
SHREVEPORT Visitation for John Lewis Jefferson, 51, of Marshall, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Viewing Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4 - 6 pm at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Jefferson was born June 22, 1968, in Marshall, and died June 19, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.