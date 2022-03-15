John Lewis Smith Sr.
LONGVIEW — Graveside services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Rosehill Garden Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Peoples Legacy Annex. Mr. Smith Sr. was born August 24, 1936 and died March 13, 2022.
