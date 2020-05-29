MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for John Nathionel Cowart, II, 70, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. Interment, Algoma Cemetery . Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2020, at Sullivan Funeral Home. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Cowart, II was born November 21, 1949, in Lufkin, and died May 22, 2020.
John Nathionel Cowart, II
