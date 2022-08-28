John Phillip Sullivan
CARTHAGE, TX — John Phillip Sullivan, 74, of Carthage, TX, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at his home in Carthage. John was born on April 27, 1948 in San Antonio, TX. Memorial services will be held at 11 am on Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. A burial of cremains will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Nacogdoches.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.