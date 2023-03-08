John R. Bunten
DALLAS — A Life Celebration® graveside for John Richard Bunten, will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 13th, 2023 at the Grange Hall Cemetery in Marshall, Texas. John was born on July 3, 1932 in Topeka, Kansas and died on March 01, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
