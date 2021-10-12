John “Rooster” Robertson
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. John Robertson, 68, of Henderson, will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Words of comfort may be shared at www.crawfordacrim.com.
