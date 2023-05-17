John W. Davis, Jr.
GARLAND — Arrangements are entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. A viewing will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mr. Davis, Jr. was a former resident of Marshall. He was born November 27, 1946 and died in Garland, TX on May 14, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.