John Wesley “Wes” Grigsby
MARSHALL — John Wesley “Wes” Grigsby, age 63, passed away on January 18, 2023. Mr. Grigsby was born September 18, 1959 in Marshall, TX. Visitation on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1pm at Cypress Valley Bible Church. Funeral Service to follow at 2pm. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
