John Yoes
TATUM, TX — John Orvin Yoes, age 84, of Tatum, Texas, passed away at home on Wed., April 19, 2023, after a battle with cancer. He was born on September 30, 1938, in Necessity, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Tatum Cemetery under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
