SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA Memorial services are scheduled for Johnathan Oraeli Igbokwe, 35, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, Shreveport, Louisiana. Interment, Graveside service 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Old Powder Mill Cemeter, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Igbokwe was born December 12, 1983, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and died August 28, 2019.
Johnathan Oraeli Igbokwe
