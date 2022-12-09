Johnnie Epperson
DIANA — Johnnie Epperson, 81, passed away Friday 12-2-2022. Service will be 10 am Saturday 12-10-22 at Cypress Valley Bible Church with visitation to follow from 11 am-1 pm.
On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.