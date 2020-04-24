MARSHALL Services will be scheduled at a later date for Johnnie Fire Truck Lee Sanders. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Sanders was born June 16, 1949, and died April 19, 2020.
Johnnie Fire Truck Lee Sanders
