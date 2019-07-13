CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Johnnie Harold Gibbs, 78, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Reeves McMillan Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Gibbs was born June 30, 1941, in Shreveport, LA, and died July 11, 2019.
Johnnie Harold Gibbs
