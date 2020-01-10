MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Johnnie Mae (Thompson) Anderson, 91, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Texas and Louisiana Baptist Association Bldg.. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. (Thompson) Anderson was born April 8, 1928, in Scottsville, and died January 2, 2020.
Johnnie Mae (Thompson) Anderson
