IRVING Funeral services are scheduled for Johnnie Pearl Wilborn, 82, of Irving, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Rock Springs Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Wilborn was born August 14, 1937, in Marshall, and died March 19, 2020.
Johnnie Pearl Wilborn
