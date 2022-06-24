Johnnie Ray Chisom
AVINGER— A memorial service will be held for Johnnie Ray Chisom, 76, of Avinger, Texas on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00am at the Lewis & Walker Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Chisom was born January 27, 1946 and transitioned June 10, 2022
