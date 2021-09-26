Johnny Dee Whitney
WASKOM — Johnny Dee Whitney, age 81, passed away in Waskom, Texas on September 23, 2021. He was born in Paris, TX on January 28, 1940. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 3:30pm at Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Caddo Mills, TX. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
