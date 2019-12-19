SHREVEPORT Funeral services are scheduled for Johnny Earl Jackson, 75, of Texas, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at James Chapel Baptist Church. Interment, Rosehill Garden Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at Peoples Legacy Annex. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral home, Marshall. Mr. Jackson was born January 20, 1944, in Marshall, and died December 15, 2019.
Johnny Earl Jackson
