Johnny Edward Watkins
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Johnny Edward Watkins of Marshall, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association, 2907 Karnack Hwy, Marshall.
Mr. Watkins was born January 25, 1949 and departed this life March 4, 2022.
