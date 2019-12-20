JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Johnny Mack Bradley, 72, of Avinger, 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at The Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home. Interment, Mims Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at The Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Bradley was born July 30, 1947, and died December 17, 2019.
Johnny Mack Bradley
