Jon Howard Weidman
MARSHALL — Jon Weidman, age 76, passed away on August 11, 2023. Visitation will be at Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 6-7:30pm with Rosary at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, August 18, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com
