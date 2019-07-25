GREGG COUNTY Chapel services are scheduled for Jonathan Claude Boudreaux, 24, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Boudreaux was born July 14, 1995, in Corpus Christi, and died July 22, 2019.
Jonathan Claude Boudreaux
