MARSHALL — A funeral service for Jose Jaimes, 60, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at Downs Funeral Home. Mr. Jaimes passed away on March 5, 2023, in Marshall, Texas.
