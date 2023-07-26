Joseph Gray
SANTA FE, TEXAS — Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Gray, 55, of Santa Fe, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in New Prospect Cemetery, under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 - 2:00 p.m., Wednesday. Mr. Gray passed away July 19, 2023 in Santa Fe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.