MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Joyce Ann Chambers, 58, of Marshall, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Judea Baptist Church. Interment, Judea Cemetery Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Family viewing 6p.m.-7p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Ms. Chambers was born July 12, 1961, in Jefferson, and died August 9, 2019.
Joyce Ann Chambers
