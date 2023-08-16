Joyce Ann Weiss
ORE CITY — Services for Joyce Ann Weiss, 69, of Lone Star will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Reeder-Davis Chapel in Ore City. She was born February 27, 1954 and passed away August 8, 2023. An online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
